Wenger offers to replace Koeman as Netherlands boss



Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has reportedly offered his service to the Dutch Football Association to replace Barcelona-bound Ronald Koeman.



Wenger, who has been working as the head of global football development since leaving Arsenal, is open to a return to management.

The Frechman views the Dutch national team as an opportunity to return to full-time coaching role.

And, according to Fox Sports, Wenger has put himself forward to succeed Koeman and lead the Netherlands into the European Championship in 2021.



Koeman is widely expected to move on this summer and return to former club Barcelona.

The former Everton and Southampton manager won the Uefa Nations League with his compatriots and was hoping to lead them to glory at Euro 2020, which was delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.



However, with Barcelona giving Quique Setien the axe on Monday following their Champions League humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich, Koeman is to return to club management instead.

And that has left the door open for Wenger to make a return to top-level football management.