We’re better equipped to tackle emerging security threats – COAS

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya Tuesday said the Nigerian Army under his command has significantly reduced security threats posed by terrorists in the North-east/North-west, secession and sundry disturbances in other parts of the country.

He said this was achieved by re-equipping of troops which made them better poised to tackle the myriad of contemporary and emerging security threats.

General Yahaya stated this in his welcome address at the opening ceremony of COAS First Quarter conference in Abuja.

He said: “In retrospect, it is worthy to recall the state of security in Nigeria on assumption of command which was marked by heightened insurgency in the North East, banditry in the North West as well as agitation for secession and sundry disturbances in other parts of the country.

“Consequently, my focus was directed towards improved personnel development in order to re-invigorate and rejuvenate the troops towards achieving the constitutional mandate of the Nigerian Army.

“This has been largely achieved with the increasing re equipping of the Nigerian Army which has made the force better poised to tackle the myriad of contemporary and emerging security threats. The increased deployments of Nigerian Army troops in various theatres of operations across the country as well as creation of new units and forward operating bases have provided the much-needed impetus in our operations with several successes recorded.

“Our modest successes against the terrorists in the Northeast are being recognized and applauded in the global index. Our untiring efforts and gains against armed bandits and other violent criminals in the Northwest and North Central, Secessionists in the South East and other criminals in other geo-political zones are also gaining success. This was achieved through increased synergy with our sister Services, other security agencies and stakeholders.”

Speaking further, he said training activities such as Ex Restore Hope and Ex Project Stinger in conjunction with foreign partners are yielding the desired results and would be accordingly sustained.

“With the gradual waning of the impacts of COVID-19 on the global front, more collaboration will be sought with foreign partners in various spheres,” he said.