We’re better remaining as one Nigeria – Edebiri

Business mogul, Solomon Iyobosa Edebiri, yesterday said Nigeria as a country stands to benefit more as an indivisible entity rather than being divided.

He made the assertion while speaking on the topic: “Managing the Mineral Resources in Nigeria, Need for Localization” at the Southern Nigerian and Middle Belt Forum Development held in Benin City.

Edebiri said though the country has had its fair share of challenges, but that it is still not enough to clamour for revolution and division.

He disclosed that countries which have once gone in their separate ways are coming together as an entity because they believe they can achieve much when they come together as one.

He said: “Revolution is not the way forward in this country.

It is not going to work.

We need dialogue; we need diplomatic approach to all the issues.

We need to reason togther.

“At any point in time, we must realize that Nigeria is better as a united country.

Go and take the example from Germany, they were once divided but what happened? They have come back together,” he said.

On his part, organizer of the event, Dr.

Sunday Idemudia, said restructuring of the country is one of the ways the federal government can solve the problem of marginalization.

He called on the federal government to create employment for the youths to end restiveness in some parts of the states

