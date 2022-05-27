We’re building a Kwara of equal opportunities – AbdulRazaq

Kwara state governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated children in the state on the occasion of this year’s Children’s Day.

In a statement Friday the governor said the essence of the day “is for societies to rededicate themselves to giving adequate care to children and paying attention to all issues affecting them.”

“To this extent, we reassure the Kwara child that our administration will continue to make the right investments that guarantee them an equitable opportunity to attain their full potential.

“Our investments in this regard are visible to all. Not only has this administration blazed the trail in primary healthcare, particularly focusing on the wellbeing of our children and their mothers, it has also committed to a transformative basic education programme, KwaraLEARN, to guarantee good learning outcomes for every child of whatever backgrounds.

“On top of that are the ongoing school renewal projects across every corner of the state. All of these will support the dreams of the Kwara child to compete with their peers,” the statement read.

