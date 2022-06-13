We’re building women’s trust in fighting violent extremism-Actionaid 

Director Programmes, Actionaid Nigeria, Hajiya Suwaiba Mohammed Dankabo, has described building trust among women as a major catalyst in the drive to fight violent extremism among youth.

She added that fighting the menace would pave the way for the ills permeating the society to be jettisoned.

Speaking to news men at a one- day forum organised by Actionaid in conjunction with Disputes Resolutions and Development Initiative and the support of Global Community Engagement and Resilient Fund (GCERF) held at a 2-day training organised for women drawn from 9 local government areas of Kano, Dankabo stated that as mothers, the women folk have a spectacular role to play in shaping and molding the character of their children.

She said the menace of violent extremism has become a recurring decimal which is fraught with danger and disastrous consequences, positing that women should be seen to be at the centre of gravity in the inculcation of good virtues and the norms and values expected to guide the conduct of their offspring in all ramifications.

She said : “We have organiSed this two day training as a forum to train the facilitators to equally give a similar training to women in various communities. We are building their respective capacities based on the premise of trust and the confidence we have reposed in them to spearhead the struggle.

“We are fully convinced that they have the capacity to wage the struggle in the way we expected. You can see for yourself the way they are responding. They have proven to us that they would be up and doing,” she stated.

Speaking in the same vein, national coordinator, Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund(GCERF), Mrs. Yatunde Adegoke, said it was GCERF’s major cardinal thrust to ensure that there is an alternative narratives in changing the scope and focus of the fight against violent extremism among youth with the women folk taking the gauntlet to sustain the crusade.

