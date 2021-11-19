We’re committed to bridging housing deficit in Nigeria- Eguagu

The Chief Executive Officer of Pablo Luxury Homes, Uche Kingsley Egwuagu (Pablo Funds), a luxurious real estate firm, has called on government to join forces with reputable real estate firms in other to bridge the housing deficit in Nigeria.

Egwuagu, whose firm is providing low cost housing for Nigerians in different parts of the country, stated this while unveiling their latest housing projects design.

He stated that his primary focus is to see that he bridges the housing deficit in Nigeria.

The Enugu state born realtor said that government can help real estate firms by removing the bureaucracy involved in land acquisition and by so doinghelp firms like his to continue to provide low cost houses for Nigerians.

On how he started his real estate firm, he said it was a combination of hardwork and Gods grace.

“I started by following my uncle, who is a surveyor to work on layouts and acres of community lands and it helped me know more about land development. From there, I started developing my ambitions for real estate.

“I officially started my company in 2017, with the help of my elder brother, who is a surveyor. From there, we first acquired layouts in Nteje, Anambra state, developed them and started selling to clients. The rest, they say, is history,” he said.

On his unique selling point, he said he is focused on making sure that an average Nigerian has a decent accommodation without paying a fortune.

The soft spoken realtor said he has no plans to compete with big names in the real estate business.

He said is more concerned with building a Nigerian centric brand that will be known for providing low cost houses for Nigerians.

“I’m not planning to compete with any big name in the real estate business. I will just put in my best and allow God do the rest,” he said.

On his philanthropic activities, Egwuagu said that he established Pablo Foundation to support young entrepreneurs as well as the less privileged in Nigeria.

