We’re committed to corps members’ welfare – NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Thursday, assured its commitment to address the challenges facing the scheme and corps members in Anambra state.

The Chairman, NYSC Governing Board, Hajia Fatima Balla Abubakar, disclosed this at the state permanent orientation camp at Mbaukwu/Umuawulu, Awka South local government area after​ inspecting the various facilities of the scheme in the state.

Abubakar, represented at the visit by a board member, Binta Muazu, also assured that the board would never relent in taking decisions geared towards improving the welfare of corps members and staff.

“Hajia Bala sent her warm greetings. We have seen your magnificent NYSC camp. We have visited the various facilities in the orientation camp and at NYSC factory at Mgbakwu. They are good. We have also noted the challenges like erosion. We will look into them to see ways of addressing them. Your security and welfare are our top priority,” she noted.

She further enjoined the corps members to remain law abiding, obedient to rules and regulations guarding the camp, and attentive to learn various skills been taught in the camp.

“Don’t travel without permission. Be obedient to the rules and regulations governing the camp. Refrain from criminal act. Avoid night journey. Don’t engage on anything that can affect your health. Get involve in various activities in the camp to imbibe skills that can change your life even after your service year,” Abubakar said.

The board Chairman, however, commended the state government for its various support to the scheme as well as the NYSC state coordinator,​ Mrs​ Yetunde Baberinwa, and her staff for taking proper care of the scheme.