We’re committed to credible, non-violent election in Nigeria ― US Govt

The United States government has reiterated that it would not support any particular political party and candidate ahead of the 2019 general elections in Nigeria.

The US government said instead of rooting for any party and candidate, its commitment to ensure credible general elections that would be devoid of violence as well as be a true reflection of the wishes of Nigerians.

The US Consul-General in Lagos, Mr John F. Bray, gave the assurance when he led a delegation from the Consulate on a courtesy visit to the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and APC governorship candidate, Mr Nsima Ekere, in his office in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

A statement issued yesterday by the NDDC Head, Corporate Affairs, Dr Ibitoye Abosede, the US envoy said the US government was unbiased towards any political party or any particular candidate but was only interested in ensuring that the will of the people prevail in the elections.

“The United States government does not support any candidate. We support a clean, fair process in which the choices of the Nigerian people will prevail. The interest of the United States is to see a free, fair, transparent and non-violent election in Nigeria in 2019,” he assured.

The US envoy said it was important to keep an eye on the development programmes in the Niger Delta region as the country enters the political season leading to the general elections.

“As part of that, we are visiting key political institutions and figures. We are trying to work out ways our government can engage with Nigerians, candidates, INEC and security agencies as we go into the elections,” he said.

Receiving the delegates, the MD, Mr Ekere, solicited for support for the 2019 elections.

“It is noteworthy that you are coming at the onset of our political season. We expect some assistance from the US government. We have specific concerns in the Niger Delta, especially during an election period like this, principally in the area of security.