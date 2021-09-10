We’re committed to developing FCT rural communities – Minister

FCT Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has restated the commitment of her presebt administration to develop rural communities in line with the presidential deliverables.



The minister stated this at the official inauguration of landmark projects executed by the Abuja Municipal Area Council. She also said in line with the current administration’s philosophy of continuity, the FCT Administration have remained focused on completing every project rather than abandoning any.

The projects inaugurated by the minister include the newly constructed office block, the Jiwa Community Town Hall, Primary Health Care Centre at AMAC Housing Estate in Sabo Lube, block of classrooms at Zhidna, amongst others.

She noted that while government strives to provide the essential infrastructure, as well as maintain the existing ones, it cannot do it alone in view of the scarce resources at its disposal.

She called on residents of benefiting communities to justify government’s investment in their communities by ensuring proper maintenance of the projects for the overall development of the areas.

She said: “In line with the current administration’s philosophy of continuity, we in the FCT administration have remained focused on completing every project rather than abandoning any.

“As we proceed on the onerous task of developing the FCT and meeting the yearnings of its growing population, I wish to reiterate that we shall continue to do our best in the FCT administration to break new frontiers in pursuit of excellence. Governance is centered on service delivery and our mandate demands no less”.

The minister commended the leadership of Abuja Municipal Area Council for taking the lead in infrastructural provisions to rural communities, while urging other area councils to follow suit.

Earlier in his remarks, the executive chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, said the quest towards the development of the area council has assumed a holistic approach that spanned across human and infrastructural development.