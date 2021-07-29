We‘re committed to ending insecurity, unity of Nigeria -DHQ

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) has reinstated its commitment towards maintaining the unity of Nigeria and tackling all security challenges bedeviling the nation.

Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO) Brig. – Gen. Benard Onyeuko stated this while briefing journalists on the updates of military operations in the country between 16 and 28 July 2021 on Thursday in Abuja.

He said, “There is no gain saying, as it is obvious that members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies are seriously committed and are working assiduously to fight all forms criminality for the unity of this nation and will not relent in their efforts to achieve sustainable peace in the country.”

He said troops have in the period under review, conducted several land and air operations at different locations of the theatre.

“These include robust clearance, ambush and road piquet operations as well as comprehensive air patrols to dominate the general area and neutralize terrorists as well as frustrate other criminal elements,” he said.

Speaking on the successes of military operations across the country, he said troops have in the last two weeks, killed several bandits, terrorists and arrested many others.

He said, “Within the period, own troops responded to distress calls of bandits and armed militia groups’ attacks on civilians at Hanutaru and Dansadau villages in Maru LGA of Zamfara State; along Gusau – Sokoto Road. Troops also carried out rescue operations within the period at Bakori LGA of Katsina State; Eldabala village in Tangaza LGA and along Lamba Bakura – Dogo Karfe Road in Sokoto State.

“Consequently, no fewer than 14 armed bandits were neutralized. Also, a total of 36 kidnapped victims were rescued within the period and troops assisted one of the victims to safe delivery of a baby during one of the encounters. A total of 7 AK-47 rifles, 6 motorcycles, assorted military and police uniforms, 6 vehicles and 4 machetes among other items were recovered within the period.

“Also, a total of 24 criminal elements were intercepted and arrested, including 16 bandits’ informants/collaborators and an impostor by name Faisal Saidu who paraded himself as Lance Corporal Saidu Abubakar. Furthermore, a total of 223 rustled livestock were recovered during the period.

Speaking further he said, troops of Operation HADIN KAI also killed many insurgents and rescued many civilians including women and children.

“Cumulatively, the operations led to the neutralization of 16 BHT/ISWAPs as well as arrest of 29 of them, while 40 civilians were rescued. BHT and their families 5 female Adults and 12 children were arrested at FOB Mayanti and Darajamel on 15 Jul.

“Troops also recovered one General Purpose Machine Gun, 4 AK-47 rifles, 50 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and one belt containing 296 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, accessories for making IED among other items.”