We’re committed to ending Southern Kaduna insecurity, Irabor assures residents 





The Chief of Defence staff, General Lucky E O Irabor has sent a strong warning to those taking the lives of innocent ones in Southern Kaduna and other places in the state to stop the infamous act.

General Irabor sent the warning in a one day peace parley with critical stakeholders of Southern Kaduna which held at New Choice Hotel Kafanchan recently, assuring that the military was determined to put an end to the lingering problem of insecurity bedeviling the area in particular and Kaduna state in general.



While commending stakeholders for their frank submissions, he warned against night grazing and other tendencies that would cause clashes between communities, herders and farmers.

Earlier, Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai said his administration had always been working in harmony with security agencies to contain the situation in the areas anytime the need arises.



Represented by the Commissioner Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, Governor El-Rufai said his administration has always been liaising with the security operatives to contain the situation in the general area and pledged their support to the security at all times to maintain tranquility in the area.

Co-chairman, Kaduna Family, a committee set up to foster unity in the state under the State Peace Commission, Apostle Dr Emmanuel Nuhu Kure, of the Throneroom Ministries, said the peace parley would open the gate for reconciliation thereby translating to a more secured and peaceful Southern Kaduna.

The senator representing Southern Kaduna, Danjuma Laah Tella, expressed sadness over the incessant killings and destruction of properties in his constituency and called on the government to do everything possible to curb the menace.