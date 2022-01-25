We’re committed to moving Gombe education to next level – Gov Yahaya

Gombe state governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has restated his desire to see the state at the forefront in terms of high education in Nigeria.

The governor stated this in a message to commemorate the International Day of Education 2022, which is celebrated every year on January 24 made available to newsmen on Monday in Gombe.

He said his government would not relent until the goal of repositioning the education sector for effective and efficient service delivery is achieved.

While commending the theme of this year’s celebration, ‘Changing Course, Transforming Education, Governor Inuwa noted that with measures put in place, his administration has indeed succeeded in changing the negative narrative hitherto associated with especially the basic education in Gombe state.

He particularly expressed happiness with the gradual upscale in performance of the students of Gombe state in external examinations, saying with the state of emergency declared by his administration, a lot has been achieved, especially in the basic education sector, through putting up classrooms, laboratories, libraries and provision of necessary infrastructure needed for good and sound quality education.

“The declaration of a state of emergency in education in Gombe State by our administration saw a sudden departure from the prism of a narrow window dressing to a broad and holistic approach towards addressing the numerous challenges confronting the sector, especially at the basic level, which is the most critical stage in human development.”

This year’s International Day of Education, which marks the fourth since it was proclaimed in 2018 by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), highlights the need for a new way forward in transforming the education sector.