We’re committed to securing Nigeria despite recent setbacks –DHQ

… Says 51,114 terrorists have so far surrendered

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Thursday assured Nigerians of its commitment to securing all parts of the nation despite recent operational setbacks in Kaduna state and other parts of the country.

Director defence media operations Maj.- Gen Benard Onyeuko, who stated this while briefing journalists on updates of military operations across the country in the last two weeks, said a total of 51,114 Boko haram terrorist and families comprising of 11,398 men, 15,381 women, and 24,335 children have surrendered to troops as at 5 April 2022, including a high-profile terrorist Commander Sale Mustapha (Ibin Kathir).

He said: “The last few days was characterized by some operational setbacks orchestrated by terrorists and criminals in North Central. This however, has not dimmed the light on the huge gains and success achieved by own troops in other theatres of operation especially in the North East, North West and South South. Be that as it may, own troops would not relent on the arduous task of protecting the lives and property of Nigerians.

“The military high command wishes to use this opportunity to assure Nigerians on the determination of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, the Nigerian Police and other security agencies to deal with all terrorists and other criminal elements in the country. The events of the last few days should not bring despair to the populace. The Armed Forces of Nigeria committed in its resolve to bring peace back to the country as we are stepping up our operations in all the theatres.”

Asked about what the military is doing to prevent operational setbacks like the one in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna state where 17 soldiers were killed, and recent Abuja- Kaduna train attack, he said the military is conducting a serious operations there and the terrorist are on their heels.

On the Abuja- Kaduna train attack, he said the military is on top of the situation and they are carrying out extensive operations to ensure nothing like that happens again.