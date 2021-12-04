We’re determined to build a better future – NIPC board chair

The chairman, Governing Council, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, NIPC, and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Babangida Nguroje, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Trade and Investment Minister Mr Adeniyi Adebayor for taking deliberate steps to launch Nigeria into the league of 190 business community-nations of the world despite the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic and its latest variant.

The president, alongside 10 cabinet ministers and chief executives of government agencies and parastatal, attended a business exhibition in the United Arab Emirates over the weekend with the theme “EXPO 2020” which was postponed last year due to the global pandemic.

In a statement in Abuja, the NIPC board chairman stated that the EXPO has afforded and unveiled investment opportunities for Nigerian investors with specific project profiles and investment opportunities to a single location with an attracting long term investments into critical sectors, such as agriculture, manufacturing, oil and gas,.health care, technology, power, construction and transportation logistics.

“It has provided Nigerian investors with the opportunity to meet with investors for partnership and we need to work collectively to build a better future. We believe that the UAE, being a strategic country, provides a unique platform for movement of capital as a resource to support Nigeria’s growth, access to value addition, investment for its comparative goods and services and, virtual connectivity to drive importation and employment for our unique youths.

“Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission has unveiled series of investment projects across all critical sectors for the world to consider investing in.

“The federal government under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari is continously focused on promoting industrialisation of the country to better prepare to receive beneficial investment numerous strategies aimed to improving a competative business environment to attract both domestic and foreign investments to reduce import and promote economic linkages and technology transfer between major projects and smaller businesses, thereby addressing growing unemployment rate and poverty in the land well in place in Nigeria for investors to take advantage of,” he said.

He pointed out that with the enormous responsibilities bestowed on the governing board, the council shall continue to work very closely with its friends and strategic partners to deliver the desired set-targets for the people of Nigeria.