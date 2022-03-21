We’re developing advance satellite – NASRDA

The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) says it is building satellites that can stay for a longer period of time in the orbit.

The Director General NASRDA Dr. Ahmed Halilu Shaba, made tge disclosure at the ongoing Science, Technology and Innovation Expo in Abuja Nigeria’s Capital.

According to him, “it is important to know that with the development of capacity, Nigeria can now build satellites on its own ground, and we are also developing capacity to launch. We’ve reached 10000 kilometres and we have the intention of reaching 36000 kilometres; we are on time.

“We also developed a heritage which brought about Nigeria Sat X, we believe we bought Sat one, Sat two, and our engineers were part of the building but Nigeria Sat X was entirely developed by Nigerian engineers.

“We are using our satellite for security, but again anything that concern security is not something in the open, the military will be in a better position to tell you what they are doing with it. But u don’t deal with security issues as a public matter, so that is why you don’t see it on a daily basis,” she added.

The NASRDA boss further said the idea of digital economy can only be successful with the use of satellite as it can be deployed in various aspect of socio economic life from health to agriculture and environment amongst others.

The Chief of Defence Space Administration in Nigeria, Rear Admiral Nnamdi Anthony Muodilim, who was represented by Major General Musa Dan Madami commended NASRDA and assured that the army is doing its best to achieve it’s mandate.