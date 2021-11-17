We’re employing modern technology to fight insecurity – Ganduje

The Kano state governor, Dr.Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said that his administration has deployed modern technology gadgets such as CCTV to tackle the challenges of insecurity and ensure safety of its citizens and their properties.

Represented by his deputy, Dr.Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, the governor made the remark when he received the General Officer Commanding of the One Division of Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Major General Kabiru Imam Muktar, who paid him a visit at the Government House, Kano.

He said installation and deployment of modern technology has assisted greatly in curbing the criminal acts that are bedevilling the state.

He noted that Kano is today one of the most peaceful states in the country due to prayers and synergy between the government and all the security agencies.

“In Kano, we hold regular security meetings so as to analyse our operations and chart ways forward. In fact we have included paramilitary agencies into the state security council.

“The Commander 3 Brigade, I am sure, will brief you about our efforts in provision of adequate logistics,” Ganduje said.

He then assured of continued support and cooperation to the Nigerian Army towards ensuring peace and safety of Kano citizens.

Speaking earlier, the General Officer Commanding of the One Division,Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Major General Kabiru Imam Muktar, said he is on a visit to the Army units and formations under his command in Kano State.

He stated that the first hand information they received from the citizens has assisted them a lot in combating crimes.

“The cooperation

support given to us by Kano people has helped tremendously in our effort to contain criminality to the barest minimum.

“We are grateful to the traditional rulers and the citizens for their role in curtailing the farmers and herders conflict in the state”.

“I am indeed happy with the cordial relationship between the 3 Brigade and Kano people,” he said.

While reiterating their commitment towards ensuring security of lives and properties of Kano people, Mukhtar also commended the governor for executing laudable projects in the state.