We’re employing whole of society approach to tackle insecurity- CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has said the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) is advancing the whole of society approach towards addressing national security.

A statement by Acting Director Defence InformationAir Commodore Wap Maigida, quoted the CDS as saying this Wednesday during a youth and security summit in Abuja.

Gen Irabor said for the AFN to sustain progress as part of the larger architecture addressing security challenges, the military is currently advancing the whole-of-society approach as a means of solving these challenges.

According to him, Nigerian youths are segment of the population which could play a pivotal role in advancing the course of national security.

The CDS described the collaborative venture between the AFN and the organisers as enlightening the participants in order to better understand the roles and responsibilities of the military in surmounting internal and external threats as well as protection of lives and property.

In his words, “engaging the youths is practically making them to become part and parcel of the fabric of stability of the society towards enhancing national security.”

Gen Irabor further identified freedom from dangers and threats to nation’s ability to defend and develop, promote its core values, and legitimate interests as well as enhanced wellbeing of its citizens as component of national security.