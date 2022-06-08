We’re in Abuja to beat Super Eagles, Leone Star boasts

Sierra Leone forward Amadou Bakayoko has warned the Leone Stars are in Abuja to beat the Super Eagles.

John Keister’s side will slug it out with the Super Eagles at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Thursday.

The Leone Stars can take inspiration from their last visit to Nigeria in November 2020, where they held the Super Eagles to a 4-4 draw.

They rallied back from four goals down to earn a share of the spoils on that occasion.

Bakayoko reckoned the Super Eagles will be a tough nut to crack, but he is confident they can claim a famous win this time around.

“Without doubt playing against Nigeria will be my first proper match for Sierra Leone. Something I am looking forward to, but both Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau are no easy games,” Bakayoko told footballsierraleone.net.

“God willing we can go out there and showcase ourselves against a tough Nigeria side. Helping Sierra Eone reach the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast 2023 will be be massive, personally for me, my country and all of us players working so hard to give our best.

“Making the next African Cup of Nations is something as a player i want to be part of and will be unbelievable for me to play in the Ivory Coast for the first time.

“The last competition, I was not part of but I watched the team play well hence why it will be pivotal for us to be in the Ivory Coast tournament.”

