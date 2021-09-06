We’re in Cape Verde to Cheer Super Eagles to Victory – NFSC



Super Eagles would certainly not lack support as they head into Qatar 2022 world cup qualifying encounter against Cape Verde, Tuesday in Melindo.



Members of Nigeria’s foremost fans club, Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), led by its National Chairman, Amb(Rev) Samuel Ikpea have landed the island nation to cheer the national team to victory, as the 12th player.

” We know the importance of this game against Cape Verde. A victory for Super Eagles would take us to the top of the table and of course, brighten our chances of playing the world cup in Qatar.



“Nigeria Football Supporters Club have always been the 12th player of our various national teams. Thank God that covid-19 has eased and we can now go back to enjoying what we love doing most,” Ikpea stated.



Nigeria will tackle Cape Verde for the three points after defeating Liberia 2-0 in Lagos last Friday in its opening game in the qualifications series.