We’re inspired by Mailafia, Shekarau’s legacies – SOKAPU

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) in Abuja over the weekend commended the inspiring legacies left behind by both former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafia and Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Abuja chapter, Barr Hauwa Evelyn Shekarau.

Speaking when he led the executives of the Union on sympathy visits to the two families in their Abuja homes, President of SOKAPU, Hon Jonathan Asake, noted that their deaths did not only pose trying time for Southern Kaduna but the state and the country at large.

Addressing the widow of Dr. Mailafia, Hon Asake noted: “Your husband was a voice to the voiceless and was concerned in bringing justice and fairness to all across ethnic and religious divides.

“In life he dreamt of a nation where all shall find fulfillment and be treated justly. He was worried at the ravaging insecurity ripping across the country and refused to be silent in the face of intimidation.

“We recall the invitations extended to him by the nation’s secret police and how he vowed not to let go in telling truth to power, no matter whose ox is gored.

“We are proud of his legacies and what he lived for. He was not only a global scholar of repute but a deep philosopher whose weekly columns in national newspapers attracted wide readership. He was a humanist who was concerned with the welfare of all citizens.”

Mrs Mailafia thanked the SOKAPU leadership and recalled how the Union was so dearly loved and admired by her husband. She advised the Union to be prayerful and strive towards the attainment of its dream anchored on unity in diversity.

At the home of Barr Shekarau, the SOKAPU leader extolled the virtues of the legal luminary, who until her death, was the chairman of the Abuja chapter of the NBA.

“Barr Shekarau was a committed patriot and defender of the oppressed. Her footprints on the sands of advocating for the rights of children and women remain indelible. Where injustices against women and children were prevalent, she was always engaged in rallying critical stakeholders to confront them.

“Of course, we are sad that she is gone, but we take consolation in the fact that she lived a good life that was dedicated to good causes.”