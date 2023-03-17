We’re not compromised, come out en masse and vote, INEC tells electorate

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday appealed to eligible voters in Anambra state to come out en masse to vote House of Assembly candidates of their choices on Saturday, noting that votes will count.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mrs. Queen Elizabeth Agwu, who disclosed this at a press conference, vowed that the Commission would never be compromised by any politician or political party throughout the period of the poll.

She said, “This election is going to be peaceful although a keenly contested exercise. We have taken our position. And our position is to conduct free, fair and credible elections devoid of a compromise. We are non-partisan. We will stand with no particular party or contestant all through the election period. We will not support the imposition of anyone.

“We have not been bought over. Come out and vote. Your votes will count. We have deployed the sensitive and non-sensitive materials to all the 21 LGAs in Anambra state. All the relevant materials will get to the 5, 720 polling units in Anambra state in time. Our ad hoc staff, security and others will be on ground. Our BVAS have been attended to and will work perfectly.

“I want to assure you that nobody will be disfranchised or manhandled by anyone during the election. But politicians and contestants are hereby warned to play the game by the rule. We have not collected anything from anyone to help. We will not accept any form of electoral violence and other offences. Whoever that is found violating any of the Electoral Act will face the consequences.”

