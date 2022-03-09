We’re not part of Deep Blue Project conception – Army 





The Nigerian Armed Forces has disclosed that it is not involved in the conception of the Deep Blue Project, saying it’s only involved as operators of equipment supplied.

The Deep Blue Project was reportedly awarded by the Federal Ministry of Transport, in collaboration with the Nigeria Maritime Safety Agency (NIMASA) to HSL International, for the supply of some security equipment for the Nigerian Army, Airforce and the Navy.

Speaking during an investigative hearing by the House of Representatives Committee on the Navy on Wednesday, Rear Admiral S.D. Ladan, who represented the Chief of Naval Staff, told the Hon. Yusuf Gagdi-led panel that under the project, the Nigeria Navy received three special mission helicopters, two special mission vessels, and eight interceptor platforms.





Also for the Airforce, Air Vice Marshal N.N. Anababa disclosed that the service received two special mission aircrafts, four unmanned aerial systems for operations, four unmanned aerial systems for training.





For the Army, Col. K.O. said the army expected to receive 16 armoured Buffalo trucks out of which only six have been supplied.





All representatives denied the services’ involvement while the project was being conceived.





In a curious disclosure, however, a letter from the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), informed the committee that the contractor firm, HSL International had no records of registration with it.





Earlier in his remarks, chairman of the committee explained that it got the mandate of the House to determine the legality of the said contract, whether the quality and standards of the platforms were in line with the specifications, as well as determine the amount involved.



According to him, information before the committee suggested that the contract was awarded at the cost of $195.3 million, and that $220 million was allegedly released by NIMASA.





The committee has subsequently invited Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, and the Director General of NIMASA, to appear before it next Tuesday.