We’re not responsible for Kaduna train attack – Ansaru  

The Jama’ar Ansarul Muslimina fi Biladi Sudan known as Ansaru has said they were not responsible for the March 28 attack on Abuja- Kaduna train as claimed by the attackers.

Speaking in a statement distributed to residents and motorists plying the Birnin Gwari – Kaduna road on Thursday titled, “Message to Nigerian Government and the Citizens,” in Hausa obtained and translated in Kaduna on Friday, the group distanced itself from the train attack noting that it has nothing to do with it.

The group claimed that Abu Barra was not their leader, saying that at the appropriate time they would disclose the name of their leader to the public.

“We are Jama’ar Ansarul Muslimina fi Biladi Sudan. We want to inform you that the attack of Kaduna-Abuja train is not by us, even though the attackers claimed our group’s name. It is not everyone that we used to attack. Our mission is to work for Allah by protecting Islam and Muslims who are being cheated and/or oppressed. Our group’s aim is to become defenders of Islam and Muslims from the wicked Nigerian government and other black African countries.

“The name being claimed by the Kaduna-Abuja train attackers is really our group’s name but Abul Barra is not the leader of our group. Our group does not concern much of making propaganda. Anytime we so wish, we will reveal to the public the name of our group leader and its mission. We don’t kill anyhow and is not everyone we used to abduct unless if we are sure that he is a Kafir or an oppressor.

“Even if you bath with money because of your wealth, we don’t care unless what is for Allah and we must protect people against oppressors to the best of our ability. Members of public should also understand that, in the process of protecting Islam and the right of Muslims, we can be right or wrong but our wrongdoing would not be deliberate.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU), Ishaq Kasai, on Friday confirmed receipt of the statement.

“Our coordinators from some of the wards intimated us that the Ansaru group came on motorcycles and dropped the pamphlets in their various communities as well as to motorists,” he said.

