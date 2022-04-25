We’re out to fight environmental pollution, Green House Emission – NGO 

The executive director, E-Health Africa, a non-governmental organisation, Mrs. Juliet Odogwu, has said the organisation is out to wage a sustained fight against climate change for a healthier and safer environment.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the World Earth Day in Kano which culminated in the planting of 300 trees at Filin Mahaha, along Kano-Gwarzo road, Odogwu stated that the issue of environmental pollution and Green House Emission was a global phenomenon that was becoming worrisome to all nations.

She added that with the resolve of E-Health Africa, the fight against global warming would be pursued to a logical conclusion.

She said no environment could ever be healthier and safer with the repercussions of global warming taking a disastrous toll on the society, adding that tree planting could go a long way towards reducing the impact and the communities have to be adequately provided with the much needed trees to be planted at all times.

Odogwu who was represented by the organisation’s head of Operations, Mohammed Giwa, stated that the issue of environmental pollution and Green House Emission has to be properly addressed in order to ensure that environmental safety net is put on ground for the persistent global warming to be reduced considerably.

