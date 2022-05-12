We’re ready for Ekiti guber election – INEC



The Independent National Electoral Commission has stated that it has finished the configuration of the BVAS for the Ekiti state governorship election.

The commission also stated it will undertake a mock voter accreditation exercise in Ekiti state ahead of the main election on June 18, 2022.

This, according to INEC, would further ensure optimal performance of the BVAS on election day.

INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, who stated this on Thursday in Abuja at the 2nd quarterly consultative meeting with the media noted that “the lessons learnt from the most recent bye-elections have been taken into consideration as the commission is prepared for the forthcoming Ekiti and Osun state governorship elections.

He said, “The Commission has finished the configuration of the BVAS for the Ekiti state Governorship election. To further ensure optimal performance of the BVAS on election day, the commission will undertake a mock voter accreditation exercise in Ekiti State ahead of the main election on 18th June 2022.

“With regard to the Ekiti and Osun Governorship elections, the commission is processing applications by media organisations for accreditation. I wish to reassure you that all applications will be carefully considered and expeditiously treated.

“The commission will also work with the security agencies to ensure the safety and security of journalists and their unimpeded access to all voting and collation locations during elections.”

Prof Yakubu also said part of the deliberations at the meeting would be “many progressive provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 which require clear understanding to guide implementation.

He specifically said, “one of such provisions is the electronic transmission of election results. At this meeting, we will discuss the implementation of the provisions of Sections 60, 62 and 64 of the Electoral Act 2022 regarding the management of election results. We have prepared a document for discussion which is included in your folders for this meeting.”

Responding, President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Comrade Chris Isiguzo urged the INEC to remain firm and focused in the quest to give Nigerians credible elections.

While appealing to INEC not to disappoint Nigerians in the delivery of credible elections, the NUJ president commended the members of the National Assembly for the successful amendment of the Electoral Act, adding that the document would turn our electoral process into one of the best in the world.

He also corrected a media report which quoted the Directorate of State Department (DSS) as saying there would be no 2023 elections given the spate of insecurity in the country.

Comrade Isiguzo who said he was present at the venue noted that the report was false urging journalists as partners in the democratic process to refrain from reporting fake news.

He also urged the media to report events especially political activities responsibly and support INEC at all times in the pursuit of its functions to deliver credible elections.

