We’re ready for Oshiomhole -Imo APC  

The chairman of Imo state All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Dan Nwafor, has challenged the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, saying the dissolution of the Imo APC executives would be resisted by lawful means.

Nwafor, who called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to intervene in the matter, said Oshiomhole’s action could cause the breakdown of law in the state.

He said the party in the state would also approach the law court to interpret the actions of Oshiomhole, pointing out that there was a court order stopping such an action from taking place.

Accusing Oshiomhole of being on a mission to destroy the APC in the entire Southeast region, Nwafor said Oshiomhole’s actions would attract unfavourable reactions from the affected officers.

“We members of the state executive committee of the APC, in Imo state do bring to your notice the following action of the National Working Committee of our great party led by Adams Oshiomhole against the Imo state chapter of the party capable of threatening the peace of Imo state.

“There is information and publications in major National dailies of 19th December 2018 about the dissolution of the state executive committee of our great party by Oshiomole led NWC, of our great party.”

He tagged Oshiomhole’s action as “Illegal and unconstitutional, and shall certainly elicit some hostile reactions from the affected officers of the party with their teeming supporters in Imo state.”

He warned the APC National Chairman, that “The party officers whose rights have been deliberately infracted without any charge or allegations against them and who were not heard at all are more than nine thousand persons excluding their supporters and followers.

“The affected officers and their supporters are now very restive and we do not have the capacity to restrain them resorting to self help; which if they do, the consequences will be devastating to the relative peace which we enjoy in Imo state.”

