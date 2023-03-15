We’re ready to build houses for Kogi flood victims – HYPPADEC 



To mitigate the effects of the 2023 flooding as predicted by Nimet, the management of Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPDEC) has commenced the process of construction of houses in Mozum community, Bassa local government area of Kogi state.



The managing director, HYPPADEC, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, who stated this during a two-day tour of the affected communities in Mozum Wednesday said the construction of two bedroom flats in Mozum communities became imperative following the negative impact of the 2022 flood that forced many households to desert their homes for safety.



“As soon as the authorities show us the piece of land to relocate them, we shall begin construction work immediately. We are ready to move our equipment to the river banks to start work on controlling the ravaging erosive activities.



“What we are afraid of is the flood for 2023, going by the prediction of NiMet, which says this year’s rain would surpass that of 2022, which may mean more flooding than what we experienced. We will not relent on our oars until the commission mitigates against the flood.”



The managing director who also extended the inspection visit to Idah and Ibaji LGAs , met with the Atta Igala, Matthew Opaluwa Oguche-Akpa at his palace in Idah and the traditional ruler, Chai of Ibaji, Chief John Egwemi at Onyedega, headquarters of Ibaji to dialogue on the way forward for the success of HYPPADEC intervention scheme in their domains.



At the palace of Atta Igala, the managing director said: “The findings of HYPPADEC had revealed that communities in Ibaji local government area for decades have suffered untold hardship ranging from lack of access roads to inability to carry out development in the zone as a result of the impact of natural disaster such as heavy flooding and erosion menace being experienced on yearly basis,” he said.



In his remark, the Atta Igala, appealed to the management of the commission to help upscale healthcare facilities in flood ravaged local government areas in the state.

