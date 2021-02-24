We’re ready to end insecurity, service chiefs assure senate

The newly appointed Service Chiefs Tuesday assured the Senate of their individual and collective readiness to bring the scourge of insecurity to an end.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in a letter dated January 27, 2021, forwarded the nominations of the military chiefs to the Senate for confirmation.

They are Maj. Gen. Lucky Eluonye lrabor – Chief of Defence Staff (CDS); Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru – Chief of Army Staff (COAS); Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo – Chief of Naval Staff (CNS); and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka O. Amao – Chief of Air Staff (CAS).

Assurances from the nominees were given when they appeared before the Senate ‘s Joint Committees on Defence, Army, Navy and Air Force chaired by Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko for screening.

The new CDS, Irabor, said the mandate of President Buhari was very clear to him and his colleagues, hence they will deliver on the core mandate.

“I have had extensive experience as a commissioned officer of the Nigerian Army. I have had experiences in both operational and of course instructional and field experiences and I hope as we interact together, you will see more of what we could deliver in a manner Nigerians will be happy,” he said.

Making similar assurance, the COAS-designate, Major General Attahiru, assured the panel that if confirmed for the position, he will provide the right leadership for the Nigerian Army and reposition it.