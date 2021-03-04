We’re ready to receive Super Tucanos-CAS

…Inspects UCAVs base in Gombe

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Oladayo Amao, has commended the pace of work at the 407 Air Combat Training Group (407 ACTG), Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base Kainji, Niger state, which is being put in place to accommodate the 12 x A-29 Super Tucano aircraft when they arrive Nigeria.

The CAS also expressed some degree of satisfaction with the progress of work at the 109 Combat Reconnaissance Group in Gombe, which is to serve as the Base for the Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs) ordered by the federal government from China.

According to a statement by the Director of Public Relations & Information Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, Amao gave the commendation Wednesday while on maiden operational visit to NAF bases in Kainji and Gombe.

Speaking after the inspection/assessment tour of projects in Kainji, the CAS stated that it is very clear that all was being done to ensure that virtually all the infrastructure required to accommodate the Super Tucano aircraft would be in place prior to their arrival by the middle of 2021.

In Gombe, Amao inspected projects at 109 CRG, including the Taxiways, Apron, Aircraft Shelters, Bulk Fuel Installation (BFI), Ammunition Dump, Access Roads as well as Office and residential accommodations.

The CAS, while thanking the Gombe state government for not only allocating the 230 hectares and providing other forms of support towards the speedy establishment of 109 CRG, said that much still needed to be done to make the base ready to receive the UCAVs, which he said would soon be arriving the country.