We’re repositioning NPA for efficiency, safety, accountability – Acting MD

The acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello Koko has said the management under his watch is working towards repositioning the nation’s seaports and the authority for greater efficiency, safety and accountability.

He spoke at a strategic retreat organised for top management cadre where he disclosed that the authority is currently poised to create and sustain its competitive advantage by offering best in class Port operations.

Koko said the event was designed to strategise and craft smart actionable steps with a view to ensuring growth, competitiveness and future readiness of the nation’s seaport systems, which he described as germane.

He further disclosed that as part of efforts to position the agency towards greater efficiency, safety and accountability, the management has outlined factors that would enhance such prospects as well as capacity to garner greater market share; which include infrastructural renewal and expansion, the introduction of barge operations and the automation of truck transit through the electronic call up system.

Others include improvement in the sources of revenue and collection, plugging income leakages and reducing overhead costs, elimination of monopolistic conduct, formulation and implementation of policies aimed at incentivizing patronage of the Eastern Ports and encouraging competition.

According to him, the NPA management is also keeping up with the dictates of Consolidated Revenue (Fund) and Fiscal Responsibility Act, compliance with international best practice, elimination of red tape, boosting workers’ morale and capacity building, among others.