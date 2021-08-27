We’re reviewing our operations to bring peace in troubled areas – CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has said the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) is currently reviewing its operational engagements in various theatres in order to bring peace in troubled parts of the country.

A statement by Director Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Benjamin Sawyerr, quoted Gen Irabor this at the 6th edition of the CDS security parley with military veterans from in the South South Geo-political zone held at 63 Brigade, Nigerian Army, in Asaba, Delta state.

The CDS said that the security parley which was flagged-off in the South west, have been successful and beneficial to the AFN, as several topical issues emanated from all the geo-political zone. This, he said is guiding the military high command in reviewing its operational doctrines and plans.

He said, “Interaction is a continuous process, so much value has emerged from the interactive session with our retired senior officers, and we are going to leverage the success and benefit to improve on security and safety of lives and properties.”

The Defence Chief noted that operation DELTA SAFE which is in synergy with other internal security arrangement has reduced illegal oil bunkering, piracy, among others, adding that the security disposition in the South-South region will continue to get better.

The CDS assured that the AFN will continue to foster the right ambience for other stakeholders in order to holistically combat the myriad of security in the region.

He said, “There are other engagements that are holding behind the scene, as we have assessed that kinetic efforts is only a part of the solution, there are non-kinetic approach which forms part of the engagement that is focused on the holistic solutions to the challenges in the Niger Delta region.”

Speaking earlier, the Chief of Defence Civil Military Cooperation (CDCIMIC), Rear Admiral Fredrick Ogu, said as stakeholders in the defence and security sector, the retired senior officers are in a vintage disposition to understand the array of security issues in their domain.

He added they could offer professional counsel on likely strategies to adopt in tackling the security threats.

The CDCIMIC further disclosed that myriad of security issues in the nation and those specific to each geo-political zone were x-rayed, adding that the outcome of the engagements with the veterans was rewarding.