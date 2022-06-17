We’re scaling down on emission for safer, global environment – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has restated Nigeria’s commitment for a safer and healthier global climate, listing the country’s updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to include elimination of kerosene lighting by 2030.

President Buhari said this during a virtual meeting, hosted by President Joe Biden of the United States, on the Major Economies Forum (MEF) on Energy and Climate Change.

He listed other measures to include increase in use of buses for public transport and reduction in burning of crop residues.

The president said an updated NDC to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change had been submitted to replace the interim contribution of May 27, 2021.

“Our updated NDC includes the waste sector which is expected to contribute to the reduction of Nigeria’s greenhouse gas emissions. This development raised an additional two per cent to the Nationally Determined Contribution from 45 per cent to 47 per cent conditionally and 20 per cent unconditionally below business-as-usual.

“Other action plans that are inherent in our NDC include; elimination of kerosene lighting by 2030, increase in the use of bus rapid transit as a means of transportation for the general public. Also, 50 per cent reduction in the fraction of crop residues burnt by 2030 and implementation of forest programmes.

“Initiatives to deliver 20 per cent greenhouse gas emission reductions and enhanced removals equivalent to approximately 74.2 Metric tons of Carbon Dioxide by 2030. And ratification of the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol to phase out Hydro-fluoro-carbon emissions.”

Buhari also said Nigeria was developing national frameworks for Article 6 and for carbon pricing.

“We have finalised the Sectoral Action Plan for the implementation of the revised NDC in the key

priority sectors, namely energy, oil & gas, agriculture & land use, power, transport and water and waste.”

On the Global Methane Pledge, the president said Nigeria joined the Global Methane Alliance in 2019 with commitment to methane reduction targets of at least 45 per cent by 2025 and a 60-75 per cent reduction by 2030.

“Nigeria’s 2019 National Plan to Reduce Methane has started through the required voluntary actions, with an initial focus on elimination of Short-Lived Pollutants methane in the Oil and Gas sector.

“Our plan aims to improve air quality and reduce Nigeria’s contribution to climate change through 22 specific mitigation measures in eight source sectors. These are, transportation, cooking and lighting in households, industry, waste, oil and gas, agriculture, power and Hydro-Fluoro-Carbon.”

The virtual summit was addressed by no fewer than 20 presidents and prime ministers or their representatives.

Those who personally did so included the host, President Biden, President Buhari, the German Chancellor, the President of Turkey, Prime Ministers of Japan and Canada as well as the Secretary General of the United Nations and the President of the European Commission.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

