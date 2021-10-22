We’re stranded in PDP, cries APC defector

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Charles Idahosa, has urged the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to intervene in the disunity among members in the Edo state chapter of the party.

Idahosa was among dozens of the All Progressives Congress (APC) members who alongside Governor Godwin Obaseki joined the PDP in June 2020.

He decried the crisis in the state chapter of the PDP, adding that it had hindered harmonisation of membership as witnessed in Benue and Sokoto states.

“We (defectors) are stranded since we joined the PPD. The old members are not integrating those of us who came with Governor Obaseki,” he said.

Idahosa, who revealed this to journalists in Benin City, said the disunity in the party had destabilised Governor Obaseki, adding that “some old hawks in Edo PDP are resisting the governor’s peace moves.”

He absolved Obaseki of the crisis in the party, noting that “the PDP was not one when we (defectors) joined them.”

“They were divided into three factions – Ogiadomhe, Dokpesi and Tom Ikimi factions – and it is the oppressed people we met that are trying to liberate themselves.”