We’re tackling insecurity holistically – APC

The All Progressives Party has said it is tackling insecurity holistically and taking far-reaching actions to restore peace in the North East, particularly in Borno, Niger Delta and other parts of the country.

Its Publicity Secretary, Lanre Isah, stated this while defending the party’s security plan ahead of 2019 at the Nigeria political parties’ debate series involving the APC, PDP and ANRP organised by the Centre

for Democratic Development in collaboration with OSIWA in Abuja.

According to Isah, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government is committed to and focused on tackling insecurity, noting that the citizens now enjoy relative peace in Maiduguri, the Borno

state capital, compared to what obtained years back when the Peoples Democratic Party was in power.

He said the killing of innocent Nigerians and destruction of properties by the Boko Haram terrorists, particularly in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states was due to under-equipped military, regretting that

sophisticated arms were only procured and not produced in Nigeria.

“Though there are cases of kidnapping and armed banditry, these issues are connected to the economy, which we are working hard to stabilize because security cannot be addressed without first of all dealing with the economic challenges,” he said.

On his part, the Chairman, Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Tope Fasowa, said the party will bring on board a lot of intelligence, stressing that it will also tackle youth employment and poverty among the citizens to address insecurity.

