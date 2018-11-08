We’re trying to fix the country after mind-boggling mismanagement – Buhari 

President Muhammadu Buhari, has said the present administration is trying to organise the country after what he referred to as “mind-blogging mismanagement” during the 16 years rule of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The president said this when he received a group from the South-eastern part of the county under the aegis of One on One Nigeria, at the State House in Abuja.

“We are trying to organise the country. The extent of mismanagement we met when we came was mind-boggling…Many times, I have spoken about the tremendous resources available to us between 1999 and 2014, and how it was frittered.

“If only they had used just 25% of it on infrastructure; road, rail, power, Nigerians would mind their own businesses, and not bother about whoever was in power. The casualty figure on our roads daily is simply scandalous. No wonder they are in opposition now, despite all the power they thought they had,” he said.

In his remarks, leader of the group, Chief Chido Obidiegwu, said they’ve keenly observed the strides of the Buhari administration nationwide, particularly in the South-east, “and it is now payback time.”

“We have seen the work being done on the long-abandoned Second Niger Bridge, roads are being constructed in many parts of the region, and we believe there is every reason to support you for a second term,” he said.

Describing the president as the “grandfather of war against indiscipline and corruption, nightmare of insurgents, Mr. Food Security, consolation to pensioners, and Mr. Frugality,” the group said it was going to mobilise South-easterners to massively vote for him, believing that one good turn would then deserve another in 2023.

The One on One Nigeria promised to mobilise youth groups, women, artisans, traders, religious groups to massively vote for President Buhari, adding that it had all it takes-“courage, drive, verve and vitality.”

Seven men and two women represented One on One Nigeria during the visit.

