We’re unaware of Ekwunife’s defection from APC —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Anambra State chapter yesterday said that it was not aware that Senator Uche Ekwunife has returned to the party.

The party also stated that it was equally not aware that her name has been used to replace the initial candidate that won the ticket to fly the party’s ticket in the forthcoming senatorial election.

Senator Ekwunife, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was reportedly said to have defected from the party to the PDP.

But the PDP state chairman, Mr. Ndubuisi Nwobu, dismissed the rumour stating that he was yet to be formally informed about the development.

Ekwunife, a former PDP member who is now the Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Anambra Central, based on media report was said to have returned to the PDP.

According to the chairman, Mr. Charles Odunukwe remains the candidate of the PDP for Anambra Central in the 2019 elections, adding that the party would inform the public whenever there is a new development.

“I am not aware of Senator Uche Ekwunife’s defection to the PDP, the party in Anambra is not aware.

“There are processes for joining a party. These processes must be fulfilled before you can be said to be a member of any party. So, we are not aware that Ekwunife has passed through those processes.

“Charles Odunukwe is the candidate of PDP in Anambra Central, and at no time has it been changed. He still remains our candidate. If there are changes, it is within my purview to inform the public,” he said.

The Senator would be slugging it out with Victor Umeh of the All Progressives Grand Alliance is currently representing Anambra Central in the Senate for the seat.

