We’re under undue pressure over Customs recruitment – Reps





There are claims that members of the House of Representatives have been under undue pressure from constituents desperately seeking job slots in the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

Chairman of the House Committee on Customs and Excise, Hon. Like Abejide, who made the disclosure at a press conference weekend in Abuja stated that the ongoing exercise was not a massive recruitment as was being perceived by the people, but a move to fill cadre vacancies not filled in the last recruitment exercise.

The lawmaker said the explanations became necessary, because of the pressures from their constituents who were not aware that the NCS is not undertaking massive recruitment as misconstrued.

“Four (4) cadres to recruit namely: Superintendent, Inspectorate, Level 04 and Level 03, one per LGA. Any cadre already filled in the just concluded recruitment will not be available in the portal opened on 13/12/2021.

“If the current CEMA Bill before the National Assembly is passed and the Nigeria Customs Service has the proposed 4 percent FOB, it will be easier for them to recruit over 10,000 officers at once and also be able to pay them. At the moment, the seven percent collection cannot allow them to do that because it is insufficient to pay salaries of the current 15,439 officers in its workforce”, he stated.

