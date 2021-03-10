We’re working to resolve goods clearance challenges with Northern Cyprus-NDYA

The president of the Nigerian Youth (NDYA), Europe zone, Comrade David Victor Alozie, has assured Nigerians in Northern Cyprus (TRNC) that the group is working round the clock to resolve surrounding goods clearance affecting Nigerians living in Northern Cyprus.

Nigerians living in Northern Cyprus have been experiencing difficulties with the Custom authorities in Cyprus due guidelines and regulations, leading to loss of resources.

Alozie stated this in a statement he signed and made available to Blueprint.

He advised Nigerians to for now suspend exportation of goods to Northern Cyprus pending when the issues are resolved.

He said as part of efforts to resolve the crises, a letter will be sent from the office of the NDYA president to the Comptroller General (CG) of Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Ahmid Ali (rtd).

 The statement said: “The Nigerian Youth would like to notify Nigerian in Northern Cyprus (TRNC) that we are working on finding a solution to the problems that Nigerians have been facing regarding of from Nigeria into the TRNC.

“We strongly advice Nigerians in Cyprus to pause any cargo into TRNC until we are able to come up with a solution on this issue after which, we would publish the set out rules guiding the customs in the TRNC.

“We will work with and relevant authorities to devote more , resources and political will to the removal of impediments to trade between parties involved while discussions are ongoing for a credible system that is founded on the strong and predictable trade guideline that is beneficial to all.”

