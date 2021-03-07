We’re working to resolve trade dispute with Northern Cyprus-NDYA

The president of the Nigerian Diaspora Youth Ambassadors (NDYA), Europe zone, Comrade David Victor Alozie, has assured Nigerian youths in Northern Cyprus (TRNC) that the group is working round the clock to resolve trade issues between Nigerians and authorities of Northern Cyprus

Nigerians have been experiencing difficulties exporting goods to Northern Cyprus due custom guidelines and regulations.

Alozie stated this in a statement he signed and made available to Blueprint on Sunday.

The statement reads: “The Nigerian Diaspora Youth Ambassadors would like to notify Nigerian youths in Northern Cyprus (TRNC) that we are working on finding a solution to the problems that Nigerians have been facing regarding shipping of items from Nigeria into the TRNC.

“We strongly advice Nigerians youths to pause any cargo shipping into TRNC until we are able to come up with a solution on this issue after which we would publish the set out rules guiding the customs in the TRNC.

“We will work with stakeholders and relevant authorities to devote more time, resources and political will to the removal of impediments to regional trade between parties involved while discussions are ongoing for a credible system that is founded on the strong and predictable regional trade.”

The statement added that for more information on the efforts of the group at resolving the trade disputes and other activities, you can follow on instagram, ndyahq and Facebook on, Nigerian Diaspora Youth Ambassadors-Europe zone NDYA

