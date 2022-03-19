West ham confront Lyon as Barcelona get Frankfurt test in Europa last 8

West Ham will take on Lyon in the quarter-finals of the Europa League while Rangers are away to Braga in their last eight first leg.

Chelsea will face Real Madrid in the Champions League and Man City have drawn Atletico Madrid while Liverpool travel to Benfica.

The Europa League Quarter-Finals first leg will take place on April 7th and April 8th.

The second legs are set to take place on April 14th and April 15th respectively.

The Semi-Finals will take place on the 28th April and 5th May.

The Final of the Europa League will be on the 18th May.

As routes to the final of a major European competition go, Rangers have done pretty well today, avoiding Barcelona and West Ham until the finale.

They will stand a good chance of beating Sporting Braga over two legs as they have been in very good form, but may struggle against semi final opposition should they make it there.

It will be Atalanta or RB Leipzig in the semis, both of whom are teams with experience in the Champions League in recent years, and have a host of top European players.

EL draw in full

RB Leipzig vs Atalanta

Frankfurt vs Barcelona

West Ham vs Lyon

Braga vs Rangers