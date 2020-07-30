West Ham join race to sign Nigerian striker



Premier League side, West Ham United have reportedly joined Scottish club Rangers in the race to sign Nigerian striker, Josh Maja who currently plays for Bordeaux in France.

Josh Maja played under current West Ham manager David Moyes during his time at Sunderland and the football manager knows wants to reunite with him knowing is capabilities.



Maja played for Sunderland for three years before the Nigerian striker made the move to French side Bordeaux where he has been impressive so far.

Maja was Bordeaux’s joint-top scorer netting eight times in just eight starts with a further 16 appearances coming as a substitute before the French season came to a premature end in March.



West Ham United escaped relegation at the just concluded Premier League season, and the club’s chiefs want to bolster their squad for next term.