Wetlands day: FG, NCF vow more support for Nguru people

The Federal Ministry of Environment in collaboration with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) has pledged to enhance the livelihood of people of Hadejia, Jigawa and Nguru, Yobe state.

The Director General NCF, Muktari Aminu Kano, made this known during the commemoration the 2022 World Wetlands Day at Baturia Wetlands in Jigawa state, a sector of the Hadejia-Nguru.

Muktari stated that they have very effective partners with the support of the ministry of environment.

He said, “We have been working closely in several areas and we have pledged to look at more areas and people to collaborate because tackling the environment needs all hands on deck.”

He noted that the NCF had the project in Hadejia, Nguru areas for a very long time.

The Project Coordinator, NCF/ Hadejia-Nguru Wetlands Conservation Project, Nguru Yobe state, Harry Hanson Junior, said the day (World Wetlands Day)was first accepted as an international treaty at a Convention on Wetlands on February 2, 1971, in Ramsar, Iran.

He revealed that wetlands play a significant role in the ecosystem as they are the biodiversity hotspots, being the habitat for many aquatic flora and fauna. It is also home to numerous species of birds, including migratory species.

This year he explained that the theme for the celebration is ‘Wetlands Action for People and Nature’ to draw attention to the sustainable use of wetlands and promote conservation efforts.

The programme witnessed the presence of Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Environment Sharon O. Ikeazor as Special Guest, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Executive Governor of Jigawa State, represented by the Commissioner, Jigawa State Ministry of Environment Ibrahim Baba Thaithai.

Others are the Chairman, Senate Committee on Environment, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia Hassan, the Director General, Nigerian Conservation Foundation, Dr Muhtari Aminu Kano, Emir of Hadejia, Dr Adamu Abubakar -Maje.

The Minister also paid a visit to some of the Typha Clearance intervention sites of the Federal Ministry of Environment /NCF in the Wetlands.