We’ve accommodation for students in Romania – Nigerian Embassy



The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Bucharest, Romania, has said arrangements have been made to accommodate Nigerian students who wish to remain in Romania for a while.

The Nigerian government had approved the release of $8.5 million on Wednesday for the evacuation of at least 5,000 Nigerians fleeing the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The Embassy in a public notice, Tuesday, said: “The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Bucharest, Romania, wishes to announce that Nigerian Students from Ukraine wishing to remain in Romania for a while can contact the Embassy for hostel accommodation at either the University of Bucharest or Babes-Bolyai University.

“The hostel accommodation are available at Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest. Interested students are advised to contact +40 749 335 927 or +40 786 091 964.”

The first batch of returnees arrived in the nation’s capital Abuja from Romania, in the early hours of Friday; a second batch of evacuees arrived from Poland later on Friday while the third batch arrived at about midnight the same day in a chartered flight from Hungary.

However, over 300 Nigerian students are said to be stuck in Sumy, a city in Northeastern Ukraine bordering Russia, however, the evacuation process may have been put on hold as Russia’s Defense Ministry said “offensive operations” have resumed in the area.

There is wild spread fear that Russia could increase the pace and strength of strikes on key population centers, including the capital, Kyiv, which could lead to more civilian casualties.

At least 1.2 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion, the UN estimates, even as the Nigerian delegation were said to have been able to evacuate only those who escaped Sumy.