We‘ve appropriated over N51bn to NITT for projects – NASS

The Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria was appropriated the total of sum of 51,069,426,293 billion Naira between 2019 and 2022 for execute capital projects, the Chairman joint Senate and House of Representatives committee on Land Transport, Mr Abdufatai Buhari has said.

He stated this when he led members of the committee to NITT on an oversight function at the weekend.

“As you are all aware the joint committee is carrying out its statutory constitutional responsibilities to ascertain the level of work done, oversee how funds appropriated in the past fiscal years were expended.

“We are delighted to be here as this is our first visit to your institution we had the benefit of listening to your presentations and recommendations at various budget defense as regards the on budget appropriation.

“With the appropriation for capital projects in year 2019 being 11,151,656,812, in 2020 being 5,514,695,910, 2021 being 21,187,999,023 and 2022 being 13,215,074,548. It is imperative that we conduct on-the-spot assessment, confirm the progress we are seeing on paper, prepare a scorecard and come up with workable strategies. He told the Institute management.”

Mr Buhari further pointed out that his committee was not in the institute to witch-hunt rather to liaise with the management and work together as partners.

The lawmaker further stated that they were eager to see both completed, uncompleted and ongoing projects.

Responding, the Director-General of the institute, Dr Bayero Salih Farah, thanked members of the Committee for what he called “their collective and continuous support for the development of the institute.”

He explained that without their support all development in the institute wouldn’t have possible

“Without the intervention of the National Assembly we wouldn’t have achieved our objectives.” Dr Farah said