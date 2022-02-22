We’ve arrested 2,606 hoodlums in one year – Kano CP

The Kano state Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Sama’ila Dikko, Tuesday, said the command arrested no fewer than 2,606 suspects of all forms of crimes across the state in the last one year.

He made the disclosure while addressing newsmen at the Police Officers’ Mess to mark his one year in office.

According to him, upon his assumption in office, the command deployed strategies in its efforts to rid the state of crimes, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

He said the suspects arrested include Boko Haram suspects, armed robbers, kidnappers, cattle rustlers, rapists and thugs popularly known as ‘Yan Daba’ among others.

“The Command in continuation of its efforts to rid Kano state of all forms of crimes and criminality arrested 2,606 suspects for major crimes from 19th February, 2021 to 19th February, 2022.

“The suspects include, two Boko Haram suspects (2), armed robbery suspects (264), kidnapping suspects (140), human trafficking suspects (12), rapists (88), suspects for culpable homicide (34), suspects for running illegal rehabilitation centers (12), and suspected fraudsters (89).

“Others include suspected cattle rustlers (33), drug dealers (179), motor vehicles thieves (93), motorcycle thieves (14), tricycles thieves (58) and 1,576 thugs popularly known as Yan-Daba.

“We also rescued 160 victims of Illegal confinement, 40 kidnapping victims, nine human traffic victims and two victims of solitary confinement.

“We have already set an action plan of the year 2022. The strategy in place is yielding positive results and will be maintained. The Command will continue to ensure that crime and criminality are checked and Kano state becomes a heaven of sort for law abiding citizens,” CP Dikko stated.