We’ve constructed, commissioned over 350 injection substations since inception – NDPHC

The Executive Director, Networks, Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Engr. IfeOluwa Oyedele, Friday, disclosed that the company has constructed and commissioned over 350 injection substations with a combined capacity of about 3540MW across the country.

In addition, Oyedele stated that the company since its inception in 2004 till date has also constructed a total of 18 substations.

He spoke in Ido- Ekiti, Ekiti state at the groundbreaking ceremony of the construction of the 1×7.5MVA, 33/11KV injection substation with associated of 33KV/11KV & LT lines and installation of four 500KVA distribution substation transformer.

He also said during the time under review, the company completed 2,194km and 887km of 330kV and 132kV Transmission Lines respectively.

“NDPHC since its inception has completed 2,194km and 887km of 330kV and 132kV Transmission Lines respectively. This is in addition to completed ten (10) new 330/132kV Substations and eight (8) new 132/33kV Substations which are connected to the National Grid thus significantly added 5590MVA and 3493MVA capacities at 330kV and 132kV levels respectively.

“NDPHC has constructed and commissioned over 350 Injection Substations with a combined capacity of about 3540MW across the length and breadth of this country.

“NDPHC has further constructed about 2600km of 11KV and 4600km of 33kV distribution lines for improvement access to electricity and quality of power supply to consumers,” he said.

Oyedele also disclosed that the company had completed five injection substations in Ekiti state since its inception.

“We have about five already completed distribution projects in the Ekiti state from the inception of NDPHC,” he said.

On the Ido-Ekiti substation, the NDHPC’s executive director, said the project upon completion would improve the socio economic wellbeing of the people of the benefiting communities.

Performing the ground breaking ceremony of the project, the Ekiti state Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who noted that the power supply to the state was grossly inadequate, stated that the substation when completed will bridge the supply gap in the state.

Fayemi, who appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari and management of the NDPHC for the project, called for its early completion.

The Olujodo of Ido-Ekiti, Oba Ayorinde Ilori Faboro, in an interview with journalists, expressed his appreciation to the government and NDPHC, disclosing that with the project, businesses that had relocated from the community would come back.