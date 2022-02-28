We’ve evacuated over 200 Nigerians from Ukraine – FG

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said many Nigerians have been moved out of Ukraine amidst attacks by Russia.

Onyeama, who disclosed this in a ‘Daily Update’ on Nigerians in Ukraine, assured that efforts were on top gear to ensure that all Nigerians were evacuated “in safety and dignity.”

According to the update: “In the last 24 hours, officials of the Nigerian Embassy have received 130 Nigerians’ safely at Bucharest, Romania, where they have been provided accommodation and will be documented, while we finalise arrangements to bring them back home.

“Also, officials at Budapest, Hungary have received and accommodated 74 Nigerians safely, where they are being documented for subsequent travel arrangements back to Nigeria.”

Onyeama has been engaging with his Ukrainian counterpart to alleviate the sufferings of stranded Nigerians.

Earlier, the ministry in a press statement by the Permanent Secretary, Mr Gabriel Aduda, said Hungary and Romania had approved visa free access to all Nigerians coming from Ukraine and arrangements for accommodation and feeding before evacuation had been concluded.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is fully abreast of all the challenges Nigerians crossing into countries bordering Ukraine, especially the Polish border, are facing and we are taking adequate measures to assuage these challenges.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs has spoken with his counterpart, the Foreign Minister of Ukraine on these unsavoury development.

“And both are working on alleviating the suffering of Nigerians including deploying the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to the border to ensure easier access to all Nigerians and other nationals.

“For now, movement to the Hungarian Zahony border and Romanian Suceava, Tulcea, Satu Mare County & Maramures borders is advised.



“As they have approved visa free access to all Nigerians coming from Ukraine and arrangements for accommodation and feeding before evacuation is arranged.

“Parents, guardians and wards of Nigerians in Ukraine are please enjoined to remain calm as the Federal Government of Nigeria is working very hard to get them all home safely,” stated read.