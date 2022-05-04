We’ve expanded institutions of monarchy for greater result – Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has described his decision to create four additional emirates in Kano state as a subtle way of recording a huge success in all spheres of human interests.

He added that expanding the institutions of monarchy would engender greater result.

Speaking while receiving the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, who paid him the traditional Hawan Nassarawa Sallah homage at Kano Government House, Wednesday, Ganduje stated that the creation of the four additional emirates have gingered the confidence of the people of the state that Kano is poised to achieve a stunning progress considering its vast economic and human potentials in various fields.

He pointed out that his administration has come on board with a mission to serve humanity with vigour haven secured the mandate of the people of the state on a two consecutive term adding that the unprecedented feats were successfully achieved and various giant strides effected as a result of designing a comprehensive and realistic blueprint.

Commenting on his administration’s giant stride on security, Governor Ganduje stated that the creation of an all encompassing synergy among security agencies in the state has made Kano a bastion of peace compared to other notable flash points, most especially in the North-west.

He affirmed that with the proactive measures put in place, Kano can be counted as one of the most peaceful states.

He said: “We have achieved what we have achieved as a result of our firm and resolute commitment to peace. Our dear state is unique because of the presence of some formidable military institutions. We have a Naval Base and we have the Air Base. We have established a military camp in Falgore Forest, which now serves as a formidable training ground for the military.”

