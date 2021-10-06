‘We’ve impacted13.8m African children – Coy

A stakeholder and an educational sectoral player, Universal Learning Solution, has said its organisation has so far impacted about 13.8 million African children.

The figure was against the background of the launching of the Jolly Phonics project by the company to support teaching, and writing in public primary schools in 2006.

The statement coincided with the 2021 ‘World Teacher’s Day’ celebration with the theme ‘Teachers at the Heart of Education Recovery’ as provided by the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) ‘

Project Chief Executive Officer, Gary Foxcroft, who disclosed this, added that over the years about 150,120 teachers have also been trained across Africa.

In a statement, Foxcroft was quoted as commending African teachers, saying they have made valuable contribution to the development of children in the country.

According to him, teachers deep-seated commitment and dedication in translating their knowledge and skills has been to the benefit of the children.

The statement reads: “Teaching continues to be a demanding profession, and in an increasingly complex and fast changing world, and with many of our children struggling with difficult social and personal issues.

“As each day passes, we are awakened to the realisation of the wonderful role that teachers play in building our great society. “

“On this occasion, we seize this moment to felicitate and pay this special tribute to the determined and diligent efforts of these “ANGELS” for their role in this.

“We acknowledge, appreciate and cherish them more.”

Related

No tags for this post.