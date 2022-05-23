We’ve intensified efforts to make Anambra uncomfortable for gunmen – Police

Anambra state Police command, Monday, said they have intensified intelligence gathering across the nooks and crannies of the state with a view to unmasking unknown gunmen, criminals and eliminate all kinds of insecurity in the state.

The state has been bedeviled by security challenges in recent times, including the beheading of Okechukwu Okoye, a member representing Aguata 2 state constituency and his aide, Mr. Cyril Chiegboka, both of whom were kidnapped on May 15, only for their severed heads and corpses to be found on May 21.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Echeng Echeng, who stated this at a press conference at the command’s headquarters in Amawbia, Awka South local government area, urged the populace to remain law abiding while transacting their businesses as the state would from Monday, May 23 become uninhabitable to criminals.

“But we are doing everything possible to stop crimes and criminalities in Anambra. Anambra state Police is ever ready to reclaim the state, secure the lives and properties. We will make the state uncomfortable for people terrorising the state. We have actually arrested some of them. We have attacked and destroyed some of their camps. We discovered that they don’t actually dwell there but use it for ritual and other purposes,” he added.

